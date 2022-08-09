GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 28,922 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 745,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $47,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,587 shares of company stock valued at $536,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

