GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,039 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,039 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Restaurant Brands International worth $44,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $8,537,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

QSR opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

