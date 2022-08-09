GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 785 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,309,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

