GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $354,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average of $132.80. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.