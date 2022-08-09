GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $281,000 Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,165 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Stock Performance

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cerner

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.