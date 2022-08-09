GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NTGR opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial upgraded NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at $304,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $434,432. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

