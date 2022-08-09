GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 92 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 41,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.1% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

NASDAQ COST opened at $541.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.34 and a 200 day moving average of $515.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

