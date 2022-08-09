Grimm Price Up 26.9% This Week (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Grimm has a market cap of $17,969.80 and $37.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00068930 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Grimm
