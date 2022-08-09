Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Head to Head Contrast

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Greenwich LifeSciences has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 68.9% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$4.57 million N/A N/A Karyopharm Therapeutics $209.82 million 1.96 -$124.09 million ($1.38) -3.74

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greenwich LifeSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -22.87% -22.49% Karyopharm Therapeutics -41.21% N/A -37.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greenwich LifeSciences and Karyopharm Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 4 3 0 2.43

Greenwich LifeSciences currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 767.63%. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 98.64%. Given Greenwich LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenwich LifeSciences is more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Summary

Greenwich LifeSciences beats Karyopharm Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1. Its lead compound, include XPOVIO in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma, and for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Menarini Group to develop and commercialize NEXPOVIO for human oncology indications in Europe, including the United Kingdom; Latin America; and other countries. Its oral SINE compounds also designed to force nuclear accumulation in the levels of multiple tumor suppressor and growth regulatory proteins. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

