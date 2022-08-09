GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.59-0.65 EPS.

GFS traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. 4,042,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,552. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

