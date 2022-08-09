Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.35-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.57 billion.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,969,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,922,000 after buying an additional 430,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,251,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,097,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,638,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,884,000 after acquiring an additional 225,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
