Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.