Geeq Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $694,053.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $694,053.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00129877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

