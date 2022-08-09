FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 160

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transport operator’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.29 ($1.54).

FirstGroup Price Performance

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 82.15 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.84.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.

