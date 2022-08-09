First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Trimmed by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,433 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 198,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 84,837 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 52,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

