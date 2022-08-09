First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

