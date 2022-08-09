First Long Island Investors LLC Purchases 5,854 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.38. 149,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,475,034. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $449.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.60.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

