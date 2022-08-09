First Long Island Investors LLC Has $40.49 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 3.4% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Comcast stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. 144,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,219,394. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

