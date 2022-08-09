Field Trip Health (FTRP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Field Trip Health Trading Up 4.9 %

FTRP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 1,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Field Trip Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Field Trip Health stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Field Trip Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.