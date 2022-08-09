ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 84.3% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 84.3% higher against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $74,468.42 and approximately $583.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002449 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000337 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

