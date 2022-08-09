Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of EVBG traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. 843,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,220. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

