Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Etsy worth $304,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Etsy by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,089,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Etsy Stock Up 2.4 %

ETSY opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,130 shares of company stock worth $11,368,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

