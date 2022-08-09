Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 37,101 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,101 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in USA Truck by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $281.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USAK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

