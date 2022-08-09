Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.79% of Mastech Digital worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MHH opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $180.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

