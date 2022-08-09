Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,367 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,126 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

