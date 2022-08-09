Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,573 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.80% of Superior Industries International worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUP. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 102,738 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 106,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 137,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,793,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 359,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,367. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUP stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

