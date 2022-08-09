Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Luxfer worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Luxfer stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,944.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

