Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Twist Bioscience worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 64,977 shares during the last quarter.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $47,226.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $34,058.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $47,226.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,659.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,581 shares of company stock worth $654,504 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

