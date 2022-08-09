Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 1,330 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 95.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 186.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Transcat by 188.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 154.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transcat Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.05 million, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

