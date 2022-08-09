Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,549 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Amyris worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Amyris by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Amyris by 10.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,656,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Amyris stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $709.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

