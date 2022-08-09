Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 325,272 Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 325,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 7,801.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 53,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $254.74 million, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

