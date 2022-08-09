Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on September 1st

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

