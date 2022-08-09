DXdao Price Tops $453.11 on Major Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $22.35 million and $4,772.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $453.11 or 0.01944681 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.72 or 0.00539559 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002059 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00289752 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000722 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

