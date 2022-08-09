Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 150,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,516,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $76,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 298,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,219,394. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

