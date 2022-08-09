Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.54 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $415,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 828.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 217,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.91.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

