Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.44.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.