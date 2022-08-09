DT Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,205. The stock has a market cap of $241.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.65.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

