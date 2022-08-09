Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,034 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

