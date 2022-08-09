Doliver Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 2,000 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $207.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11.

