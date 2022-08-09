Doliver Advisors LP Buys Shares of 8,504 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ Z opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $104.05.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $150,490.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $150,490.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,641 shares of company stock worth $993,503 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

