Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 4,849 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,336,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,187,000 after purchasing an additional 755,370 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4,763.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 403,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after buying an additional 395,007 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 80,901 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 337,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after buying an additional 75,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,764,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $91.49.

