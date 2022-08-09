Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.11. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

