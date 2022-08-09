Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $813,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $470.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.87.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

