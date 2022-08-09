Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,551,000 after acquiring an additional 701,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

