Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 142,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 114,371 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 617,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 170,140 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 968,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,509 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.