Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

