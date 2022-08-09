Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,819,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $407,882,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

