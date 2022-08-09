Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at $40,279,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,633. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

