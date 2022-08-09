dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $439,310.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,138.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063712 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,326,296 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.