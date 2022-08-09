Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of VFL opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
